163427
162388
Kelowna  

Lake Country motorcycle racer wins B.C. 24-hour off-road race

Victory for motorcycle racer

- | Story: 313130

A Lake Country resident is celebrating his latest victory after completing and winning a 24-hour off-road motorcycle race held in B.C. 

Malcolm Hett planned to take part in many other races this season, before the cancellations started rolling in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

When the one-off 24-hour race opportunity came up, the avid motorcyclist knew he would be putting his name down to compete. 

“As soon as the event was announced I knew I wanted to race it, and race it solo. Even without our racing season taking place I’ve been training and riding so I knew I could prepare in a short period of time to take on the challenge. My race plan was simple, race for the entire 24 hours at a reasonable pace, stopping only for fuel for my bike and body, no breaks.”

The event implemented strict rules for racers wishing to participate, and did not allow any spectators to attend.

Twenty-four hour races are often run in teams of six racers each taking turns on individual laps, but Hett entered a special category for racers who wish to compete solo. 

“We had some great battles in the first half of the race, but as fatigue set in for the others I was able to push forward and stretch my lead further, eventually building a safe gap between myself and second," says Hett.

"I had my stops for fuel and food roughly scheduled, and unlike the other racers I did all of my pit stops by myself as well. I filled my own gas, worked on my own bike when it required repairs and set up my quick meals. Doing everything solo, not just the riding, makes the sense of accomplishment that much greater, I was pretty excited to take the win!"

Hett, who says he has been riding and racing since he was three years old, credits Built to Ride co and Valley Moto Sport for their support, as well as the race organizers. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
154547


163374


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Koa
Koa Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162973


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness. Happy Thanksgiving!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Zendaya scoops Visionary Award at virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Showbiz
Zendaya was recognized with the Visionary Award at...
Everybody Lies
Galleries
Caught in the lie…
Kevin Bacon eying Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role
Showbiz
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163989
162890