Lake Country motorcycle racer wins B.C. 24-hour off-road race

Photo: Malcolm Hett

A Lake Country resident is celebrating his latest victory after completing and winning a 24-hour off-road motorcycle race held in B.C.

Malcolm Hett planned to take part in many other races this season, before the cancellations started rolling in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the one-off 24-hour race opportunity came up, the avid motorcyclist knew he would be putting his name down to compete.

“As soon as the event was announced I knew I wanted to race it, and race it solo. Even without our racing season taking place I’ve been training and riding so I knew I could prepare in a short period of time to take on the challenge. My race plan was simple, race for the entire 24 hours at a reasonable pace, stopping only for fuel for my bike and body, no breaks.”

The event implemented strict rules for racers wishing to participate, and did not allow any spectators to attend.

Twenty-four hour races are often run in teams of six racers each taking turns on individual laps, but Hett entered a special category for racers who wish to compete solo.

“We had some great battles in the first half of the race, but as fatigue set in for the others I was able to push forward and stretch my lead further, eventually building a safe gap between myself and second," says Hett.

"I had my stops for fuel and food roughly scheduled, and unlike the other racers I did all of my pit stops by myself as well. I filled my own gas, worked on my own bike when it required repairs and set up my quick meals. Doing everything solo, not just the riding, makes the sense of accomplishment that much greater, I was pretty excited to take the win!"

Hett, who says he has been riding and racing since he was three years old, credits Built to Ride co and Valley Moto Sport for their support, as well as the race organizers.