Kelowna man released from custody, reincarcerated last spring

A man who severely injured a pedestrian in a downtown Kelowna assault in 2016 was released from custody in January of 2019 before he breached his conditions and was reincarcerated this past spring.

On the morning of April 1, 2016, Mark Fines sucker-punched a stranger on Ellis Street near Cawston Avenue, while the man was walking with his daughter. The victim has no memory of the attack, but surveillance footage showed Fines repeatedly hit the man while he was on the ground, more than 100 times.

The man suffered a brain injury in the attack, and lost much of his memories from his 46 years of life.

Fines went on to steal a car, drive down Ellis Street on the sidewalk and smash into an RCMP vehicle, before a group of construction workers managed to subdue him.

Fines was arrested and charged with a number of offences, but in January 2017, Fines was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. Fines has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he has a life-long history of abusing drugs.

He had been hospitalized on several occasions leading up to the April attack, and had refused to take his prescribed medication.

Fines was “detained” at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam after the court determined he was not criminally responsible. Patients at the hospital undergo a review every year to determine if they can be reintroduced to society.

According to BC Review Board documents, Fines refused to “develop any meaningful insight into his illness,” and believed he could “speak in tongues.”

“He was adamant that his mental health problems were caused by amphetamine use and insisted that he obtained no benefit from antipsychotic medication despite relapsing to psychosis following the trial discontinuations of medication,” the BC Review Board said.

Despite his “inability to develop any insight into his illness,” his refusal to take his medication, the unlikelihood that he would accept mental health treatment, and continuing to speak in tongues, the BC Review Board conditionally discharged Fines from the hospital in January 2019.

During a January 2020 review, the BC Review Board concluded Fines “remained a significant threat,” and refused to “absolutely discharge” him, so his release conditions remained in place. Following this, Fines began to “experience difficulties,” and tested positive for cocaine and alcohol on several occasions.

It appears Fines was living in Kelowna after his release, as the BC Review Board notes that police said Fines had been observed outside known Kelowna “crack houses.”

“The Director initiated breach proceedings three times,” the BC Review Board states. “In the first two applications, the accused succeeded in convincing the court that he was prepared to change and commit to abstinence. Despite being released with increasingly stringent conditions, he continued to use cocaine.”

After he was taken back into custody in May of this year, Fines told a psychiatrist that he enjoyed using cocaine and that it “made him feel good.”

On his third appearance before the courts on May 13, 2020, he was ordered detained at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital once again, where he's remained ever since.

Fines will be back up for another review in mid November.