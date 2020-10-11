163888
Animal rights activists protest outside of Kelowna's Patton Farms

Protest at local turkey farm

A group of animal rights activists gathered outside of Kelowna's Patton Farms on Sunday to protest the new industrial turkey farm and slaughter house.

The farm is slated to begin production by late 2020 or early 2021.

The protesters say allowing a facility like this to come into Kelowna is 'ill-conceived' and puts nearby residents at risk.

“Patton will decrease nearby property values, contaminate our water sources, and increase the violent crime rates," said activist Olivia Weber, without elaborating on how exactly the farm would impact violent crime rates.

"Allowing a facility like this, especially during a pandemic and climate crisis, is governmentally inappropriate."

The activists lined up in front of the farm while practicing social distancing and wearing masks. The participants held up various signs which depicted their concerns. 

“Patton is a source of broad harms. We know turkey farms are a major water, land, and air polluter making nearby residents sick," said activist Amy Soranno.

“We are asking Patton to close all animal farm and slaughter operations, and transition to a commercial plant-based food operation, for the wellness and sustainability of our community.”

The activists have launched an online campaign called 'Shutdown Patton' which aims to close down the farm. A petition called 'no slaughterhouses in Kelowna' has also been started.

The group has asked the public to email their own concerns to the Regional District of Central Okanagan here.

Castanet has reached out to Patton Farms for a response about the protest.

