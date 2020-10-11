Due to COVID-19, Kelowna's Smack DAB restaurant will close for the winter

Photo: Smack DAB

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the hospitality industry particularly hard, one local restaurant has decided to close down regular operations until the spring.

Smack DAB at Manteo Resort will be closing down its regular operations, while the space will remain open for private functions, including Christmas parties, wine tastings and other events.

“As everyone is well-aware, COVID has impacted the hospitality industry business volumes significantly, and while we wish it were the contrary, we’re no exception,” said Mark Jeanes, general manager of Eldorado Resort.

“The decrease in business volumes combined with COVID restrictions around seating capacities in our outlets, means that we’re consolidating our day-to-day offerings to the Hotel Eldorado as we are able to accommodate more indoor seats.”

Last March, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order restricting all B.C. restaurants to take-out only. Restaurants were allowed to reopen under strict new measures in May, but last month, Dr. Henry ordered last call for liquor sales at all restaurants to come at 10 p.m.

The move was criticized by the province's hospitality industry, claiming many restaurants and pubs would not be able to survive the new measures.

Eldorado Resort will be focusing its dining offerings on the Hotel Eldorado's restaurant through the winter.

“We very much look forward to welcoming back our guests and regular patrons [at Smack DAB] in the spring (hopefully in a post COVID environment),” Jeanes said.