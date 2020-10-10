163832
Kelowna  

Kelowna home broken into, $12,000 in cash stolen from safe

$12k cash stolen from safe

A Kelowna home was broken into Friday morning and $12,000 in cash was stolen from a safe. And a surveillance camera caught footage of the thieves.

Just after 9 a.m., a black Mercedes-Benz SUV pulled up to a Kirschner Mountain home, and after determining no one was home, a man from the SUV broke through the front door of the home.

“It's a street where you wouldn't expect people to be driving up and down unless you live on the street,” said the home's owner T.J., who's lived in the house for about five years.

TJ thinks the thief broke the front door open with his shoulder, as the door jam was broken clean off.

Over about a 15-minute period, the man “somehow” cracked T.J.'s safe, making off with $12,000 in cash, a few hard drives and some cameras.

“It almost looks like it's targeted, all the lines point to that,” T.J. said. “But I've got a pretty good circle of friends, I just don't get it.”

T.J., who owns his own drywalling company, returned from a job not far from his home just before 1 p.m. Friday, to find he had been robbed.

In addition to the cash and expensive technology that was stolen, T.J. says about 24,000 photos from his life were on the stolen hard drives.

“But all that doesn't even matter to me, we've just got to find this guy and put him in jail,” he said.

Surveillance footage from the front of T.J.'s home shows at least two men involved in the robbery. A piece of cardboard appears to be covering the Mercedes' licence plate, but T.J.'s friend noticed a small dent in the right rear of the SUV.

Police are investigating the robbery, but T.J. hopes people will keep an eye out for the SUV after the footage has been published.

