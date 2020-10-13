Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Norm Letnick sits down with Castanet ahead of Oct. 24 election

Liberal Norm Letnick is seeking a fourth term as MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country.

The Liberal's health critic during the NDP's time in office, spoke on a range of issues from the government's handling of COVID-19, to allowing competition for auto insurance and issues facing Kelowna-Lake Country.

On Liberal promise to end ICBC monopoly:

Letnick indicated when he, Steve Thompson and Ben Stewart were all elected in 2009, they advocated for consumer choice.

"I am really happy that we are at a place now where the party as a whole is in line with providing people with a choice. If people still want to go with ICBC, with no-fault as has been proposed by the previous NDP government, then they can do that. But, this way they will also be able to see if there is a private option out there that will be better for them for whatever purposes, for service, for costs."

On lowering the PST:

"The plan is to eliminate the Provincial Sales Tax for the first year, then down to three per cent, and keep it at three per cent until the economy has a chance to recover. That will put people's money right into their pockets in terms of about $925 in the first year for a single parent for example, going down to about $525 in the second year. This is something people have been asking for for years, and years and year, but government hasn't been able to deliver, because of course there is a fiscal impact on the budget because of that. But, with COVID-19, things are different, it's worse than it was in 2008 and 2009."

On the government's handling of COVID-19:

"I think people have to distinguish between governments, Adrian Dix, who has done a good job and Bonnie Henry who works for the government. Actually, (she was) hired by the BC Liberals when we were in government. She and the BC Centre for Disease Control have an important job to do, and they've been doing an awesome job. Recognized around the province and other parts of the country and the world. The government in terms of the political government, Adrian Dix I think has been doing a great job communicating the message to British Columbians.

On his promises to the people of Kelowna-Lake Country:

Letnick expects his platform to be released later this week.

"It will be mix of local, important things that the community has asked me to advocate for and work on. I will hold myself, and they can hold me accountable for that, that's what I did for the last four years. I had that list from the last election and I checked those boxes as I accomplished things people told me to accomplish. When they get that mailer in the mailbox it will have a whole whack of new things and I am going to put that, assuming I get the privileged to represent them again in Victoria, in my office on Victoria. And, I will be checking those boxes every day to make sure in my four years, that I have my list done for the people of Kelowna-Lake Country."

You can watch the entire interview in the player below.