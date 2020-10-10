The Kelowna Corn Maze is officially open

It's officially spooky season which means the Kelowna Corn Maze is finally open.

The annual maze has come back for its 13th season and while things may look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's maze is the biggest yet.

"We have 21 big steal boxes and they are all decorated with animatronics," says owner and operator Dave Bulach.

The animatronic displays include things like witches and graveyard reapers and Bulach says it's a perfect activity for the whole family.

"We've done a whole bunch of different structuring in the maze this year," he says. "We were going to have a theme maze and a family maze but we have combined [them] into one large one this year."

And Bulach has been working tirelessly to ensure everyone can enjoy the maze safely. This includes sanitizer stations, plexiglass, social distancing reminders and more. The pathways within the maze have also been made wider.

"Just come up and enjoy. Please keep your social distancing," says Bulach.

The corn maze is open every day of the week from 12:30 to 10:30 p.m. Animatronic displays come to life in the evening at 6 p.m. Visitors can purchase their tickets online here.