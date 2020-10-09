Curling Canada expected to go with 'bubble city' for 2021 national championships

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Paul Addison with Curling Canada awarding Kelowna the Brier in November of 2019.

Kelowna Curling Club general manager Jock Tyre says the writing is on the wall.

Tyre says chances the 2021 Brier will be held in Kelowna as planned are slim to none.

"A month ago, I would have said 50-50 and now, I'd says the chances are 90-10," said Tyre following published reports Curling Canada is seriously looking at a "bubble city" model, similar to the way the National Hockey League recently held its playoffs.

Tyre said he has heard the rumours, but believes the final nail in the coffin for Kelowna's Brier was the massive outbreak of positive coronavirus cases in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The QMJHL began its regular season last weekend without fans, but were forced to postpone several games after several players and personnel from two teams tested positive.

Tyre says there has been no progress or meetings of volunteer groups for the Brier at this end, leading him to believe they are all resigned to the fact the event won't happen here.

He says Calgary is the likely venue with both the Brier and Scotties Tournament of Hearts taking place at an arena at Calgary Olympic Park.

"You'll have no volunteers. They will probably get a TV crew that will stay in the bubble, you're going to get officiating, all the ice makers, then you'll probably lock up hotel rooms all within the bubble," he said.

This is just the latest in a string of major sporting events scheduled for the city that have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Memorial Cup and World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships scheduled for 2020 were all wiped out.

There is a possibility Kelowna could be offered the Memorial Cup the next time the WHL is scheduled to host in 2023.

As for a rescheduled Brier, Tyre, who worked on Kelowna's bid for the 2021 event says he would prefer it not come to the city in 2022.

"I don't want it. It's an Olympic year, and assuming the Olympics go ahead, it would be a terrible Brier to have," said Tyre speaking personally and not as GM of the curling club.

"Attendance is very poor in Olympic years because everyone spends their curling money going to the Olympic Trials."

Curling Canada has already cancelled a number of high profile events, and has indicated an official announcement concerning the Brier and Scotties would be coming soon.