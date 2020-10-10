Visitor to Kelowna grateful for support in aftermath of downtown crash

Photo: Facebook Dan Ashman (L), owner of AM Ford in Trail B.C. and DJ Ashman (R)

The couple involved in a serious chain reaction hit and run collision on Thursday evening is feeling lucky to be alive.

Dan Ashman, 67, of Trail B.C. was visiting Kelowna for the first time in years when the truck he was driving was struck by a speeding car.

"I never even saw the car, it was just powee, all I could see was airbags."

Ashman owns AM Ford in Trail, so he may be biased, but says he and his wife walked away relatively uninjured because of the truck's safety features.

"We both have some bruises but other than that we are OK, thank heaven for that truck," says Ashman.

Ashman also couldn't say enough about the care he received, "not just the police and ambulance who were there very fast, but Nicola spent three hours with us to make sure we were OK."

Nicola is a Kelowna resident who witnessed the crash and and would later drive Ashman and his wife back to where they were staying.

Ashman says there were also three teens who rushed to help. He was so impressed he tried to offer them some money for their help but they refused, saying, "we couldn't accept money for this."

Kelowna RCMP is still looking for the driver of the black Chevrolet Malibu that failed to stop for police in downtown Kelowna and allegedly caused a chain reaction hit and run collision, involving a total of five vehicles.

Police say they were attempting to stop the black Malibu on Harvey Avenue, but the suspect fled down Leon Ave.

The Malibu then collided with the Ford F150 pickup truck at the intersection of Bertram Street and Leon Avenue. The force of the impact caused the Malibu to collide with several parked vehicles and a light standard. The driver and sole occupant of the Malibu fled the scene on foot and has so far evaded capture.

“This driver unnecessarily put everyone in the area at risk with his dangerous behaviour,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokeswoman for the Kelowna RCMP. “Looking at the amount of damage caused to the vehicles involved, it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed in this collision.”

If you witnessed this hit and run crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.