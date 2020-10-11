No arrests made three years after Kelowna woman killed

Photo: Contributed Russia Nicholson

It's been three years since Russia Nicholson's body was found in an orchard off Springfield Road and her killer has yet to be found.

The body of the 23 year old was found on the morning of Oct. 11, 2017, near Springfield and Cooper roads. Nicholson was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police labelled the death as a homicide and said they believed it had been a targeted killing. But three years later, no arrests have been made in connection to the killing.

Friday, Kelowna RCMP said the investigation into Nicholson's death remains active.

"At this time, we do not have any further updates to provide," the Kelowna RCMP said in a brief statement. "We are appealing to anyone with information related to the death of Russia to contact the Kelowna RCMP or CrimeStoppers."

Nicholson's death is just one of three unsolved murders in the Central Okanagan in 2017.

Six months prior to Nicholson's death, the body of Michael Madsen was discovered inside a burning home on Kelowna's Stockwell Avenue on the morning of April 1. Neighbours were awoken by a large explosion just after 7 a.m., before the fire burned through the home. Madsen's body was discovered inside by firefighters.

Police called the death a homicide and said it was “related to the drug trade and the organized crime element.” But there have been no arrests made in the killing.

On the evening of Sept. 1 of that year, 27-year-old Joel Pennell was shot dead inside a car on West Kelowna's McTaggart Road.

Police called the killing a “targeted attack,” and said Pennell lived a “high-risk lifestyle” and was “well known to police.”

No arrests have been made in connection to Pennell's killing.

That same year, Jacob Forman was arrested and charged with killing his wife and two young daughters in their Rutland home on Dec. 19. He pleaded guilty in September 2019, prior to the beginning of his trial, and he was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 35 years.