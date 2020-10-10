163427
Kelowna  

Mother bear and cubs caught out for a swim in Oyama

Mother and cubs take a dip

Rob Gibson

A Castanet reader came across a magnificent sight on Wood Lake this week.

Shari Crowther says she was out on the lake enjoying what felt like one of the last nice days of summer, "we had just put our boat in the water and I was thinking, I'd like to see a bear, and I looked to my left there they were, it was beautiful."

Crowther says the bears didn't stick around long after they became aware of the boat, "they looked at us for a while and then slowly took off into the woods."

This time of year bears are busy trying to pack on as many calories as they can before they go into hibernation, but this trio was clearly taking some time out to enjoy the lovely Okanagan weather.

"They're really majestic creatures. It was awesome I was so happy when I saw that," Crowther says.

