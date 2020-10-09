IIO investigating Kelowna officer's conduct during arrest last month

An RCMP officer's actions are being investigated after a Kelowna man's hand was broken during a traffic stop in Lake Country last month.

The Independent Investigations Office, BC's police watchdog, announced Friday that it is investigating the incident on Sept. 11 on Highway 97, near Lodge Road, where Dustin Blondin was pulled over for excessive speeding. During the course of the traffic stop, Blondin told Castanet he was arrested by Const. Julius Prommer, and Blondin's hand was broken during the arrest.

“An interaction occurred during the traffic stop which resulted in the man sustaining a serious injury,” the IIO said in a press release.

“The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the man’s injury.”

Blondin, who's filed a civil lawsuit against Const. Prommer and the RCMP, told Castanet he still doesn't know why he was arrested during the traffic stop.

“They told me, 'you're resisting arrest,' but I was never arrested for anything,” Blondin said last month. “The two of them take me down to the ground and smash my face into the pavement ... I'm in pain, screaming at the tow-truck guy to help me.”

He says he was then taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment, and never offered any medical attention. He required emergency surgery on his hand a few days later.

The IIO is a civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. Const. Prommer and the RCMP have not responded in court to Blondin's civil lawsuit. None of Blondin's allegations have been proven in court.