Kelowna  

School district seeking solutions to capacity issues at KSS

The Central Okanagan School District is looking for solutions to overcrowding at Kelowna Secondary School.

As part of its community consultation on a long-term facilities plan and emergent issues, the district says there are concerns over the growth at KSS.

According to the district the school, which opened 18 years ago, has seen a student increase of six per cent over the past three years, with expectations of a further two per cent growth next school year, and 10 per cent over the next three years.

"The school does not have any more classroom space, or the ability to add portables to accommodate additional students," the district stated in a notice sent to parents this week.

"The district has requested a new high school in its five-year capital plan, however, this will not be a solution for the emergent capacity issue as a new school, after ministry approval, takes three to four years to complete."

It adds approval would not be likely while there is still space for secondary students at Okanagan Mission.

The district is also looking for feedback on the possibility of adding French immersion programs to HS Grenda middle school when it opens in Lake Country in September of 2021. Presently, middle school students wishing French immersion must travel to Dr. Knox middle school.

The district is also seeking thoughts on its long-term facilities plan, last updated in 2012.

The plan provides context for discussion with the Ministry of Education regarding requests for capital funding.

The district is in the process of updating the plan due to the "significant growth" it has been experiencing.

Click here to view the district's comprehensive consultation webpage.

