163427
162231
Kelowna  

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal Monday

Serving up holiday meal

- | Story: 312986

The annual Thanksgiving meal at Kelowna's Gospel Mission is going ahead this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the cancellation of many other events around town.

This year's free meal for those in the community who may otherwise go without will be served at noon on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Gospel's 251 Leon Avenue location.

Due to the pandemic, those who are not living in the shelter will be served their meal in a to-go container, served out of the backdoor of the shelter.

The 60 men who live at the shelter will be served their meal in the Gospel's dining room, similar to year's past.

“This year, giving thanks has more meaning than ever,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“It is scary for our residents not knowing when the crisis is going to end. It would be overwhelming if it weren’t for the incredible acts of generosity and kindness that we are seeing in our community. The spirit of charity and caring has given us all strength this year. We believe that love and compassion is the beginning of changing lives.”

Local MP Tracy Gray and longtime MLA Norm Letnick are two of the many volunteers who will be helping serve meals on Monday.

Those in the community who are interested in helping volunteer, or donate to the Gospel Mission can reach out to Rempel here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163907
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
161351


161500


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sassy
Sassy Kelowna SPCA >


163501


163118


TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend!
TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dad and daughter piano duo will brighten your day
Must Watch
This little girl wanted to play the piano, so her dad joins her...
Lorde hints new album is on the way while urging New Zealanders to vote
Music
Lorde promised fans in New Zealand a special treat, believed to...
Bulldog helps a buddy up a sand mound
Must Watch
Is he going to help her up or push her down?


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163259