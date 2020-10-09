Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal Monday

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission

The annual Thanksgiving meal at Kelowna's Gospel Mission is going ahead this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the cancellation of many other events around town.

This year's free meal for those in the community who may otherwise go without will be served at noon on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Gospel's 251 Leon Avenue location.

Due to the pandemic, those who are not living in the shelter will be served their meal in a to-go container, served out of the backdoor of the shelter.

The 60 men who live at the shelter will be served their meal in the Gospel's dining room, similar to year's past.

“This year, giving thanks has more meaning than ever,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“It is scary for our residents not knowing when the crisis is going to end. It would be overwhelming if it weren’t for the incredible acts of generosity and kindness that we are seeing in our community. The spirit of charity and caring has given us all strength this year. We believe that love and compassion is the beginning of changing lives.”

Local MP Tracy Gray and longtime MLA Norm Letnick are two of the many volunteers who will be helping serve meals on Monday.

Those in the community who are interested in helping volunteer, or donate to the Gospel Mission can reach out to Rempel here.