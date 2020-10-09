Interior Health looking to replace Cottonwoods Care Centre

Photo: Castanet/file

Interior Health is beginning to lay the groundwork for replacing Cottonwoods Care Centre.

The health authority recently requested funding from the Central Okanagan Regional Health District to help complete a business plan for replacement of the aging facility.

The health district board, at a meeting Thursday, approved $100,000 be allocated toward the business plan.

According to IH, Cottonwoods, which was initially built in two phases in 1975 and 1986 is outdated, and no longer meets current long-term care standards.

It states the current configuration within the 221 bed facility includes primarily four beds per room with some double and single rooms.

New standards suggest four bed room within long-term care facilities "create challenges with person-centered approach which negatively impacts the experience of persons in care; as well as, infection prevention and control. "

A business plan, which would eventually be submitted to he province, would include a confirmed new location, define programs required and prepare a design including cost estimates.