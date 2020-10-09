163427
162388
Kelowna  

Eyewitness says speeding car was fleeing police prior to crash

Speeding car fled police

Story: 312975

An additional eyewitness has come forward with more details about Thursday night's high-speed collision on Leon Avenue.

"I witnessed the whole thing."

Nicola tells Castanet she was driving directly behind the black Ford truck on Leon Avenue near Yamas/Tonics, heading east, towards the Little Hobo restaurant when the truck signalled and started to change lanes.

"That little black car flew past me and smacked into the truck, then hit the pole, bounced into three more cars. Then the driver jumped out of the car and ran away."

Nicola said there was an off-duty BC Ambulance employee on the scene immediately after the crash who put on a high-vis vest and began helping out. 

"I stopped and went to help as well." Nicola said, adding she found an elderly couple from Trail, B.C. in the truck. Nicola helped the woman out of the vehicle and into her car, "she was badly shaken."

Nicola said she saw the small black car stopped by an RCMP cruiser on Leon Avenue by Water Street prior to the crash, "they had him pulled over and he took off from police, that's why he was going so fast."

It doesn't appear that the couple in the truck were seriously injured, Nicola says she drove the pair back to their hotel, shaken up, but not seriously hurt.

The Kelowna RCMP says it will be releasing a statement on the crash later today.

162393


151852


162679


152096


163501


161500


