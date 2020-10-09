163832
Kelowna  

RCMP advise drivers to adjust driving habits this long weekend

Time to shift into winter

As we head into the Thanksgiving weekend, typically one of the busiest travel times of the season, RCMP are reminding drivers it's time to shift into winter driving mode.

"At this time of year, road conditions can be extremely unpredictable," says Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. "Getting your vehicle winter-ready now, means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive in the Okanagan."

Here are the RCMP's recommendations to shift into winter: 

  • Make sure all four of your tires are winter rated and in good condition. Remember, our highways with high mountain passes require winter tires or chains starting on October 1st;
  • Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle. This should include non-perishable food, scraper/snowbrush, flashlight, flares, shovel and traction mat, sand, or kitty litter, jumper cables, and extra clothes or a blanket;
  • Be seen. When it’s a dark wintery day, or it’s raining or snowing, turn on your headlights. (Remember: taillights don’t activate when you have your daytime running lights on);
  • Drive for the conditions. The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal conditions. If it’s raining, snowy or icy, drop your speed to match the road conditions;
  • Plan your route and let someone know. If you’re planning a trip make sure plan your route, check road conditions and let someone know about it.

