RCMP advise drivers to adjust driving habits this long weekend

As we head into the Thanksgiving weekend, typically one of the busiest travel times of the season, RCMP are reminding drivers it's time to shift into winter driving mode.

"At this time of year, road conditions can be extremely unpredictable," says Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. "Getting your vehicle winter-ready now, means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive in the Okanagan."

Here are the RCMP's recommendations to shift into winter: