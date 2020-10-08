160621
Kelowna  

Serious crash on Kelowna's Leon Avenue Thursday afternoon

Serious crash on Leon Ave.

A serious crash occurred in downtown Kelowna Thursday afternoon, leaving two seriously damaged vehicles and a street light resting against a building. 

The crash occurred some time after 6 p.m., on Leon Avenue near Bertram Street. 

A black vehicle was left with its roof caved in and front end smashed, while a black Ford F-150 appears to have lost a wheel in the collision. A person who drove by the scene said several other parked cars appeared to have been hit as well. 

Police were on scene, while additional officers were seen talking with witnesses on nearby Richter Street. 

Based on the wreckage, it appears speed may have played a factor, despite the 50 km/h speed limit on the downtown road. 

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time. Castanet has reached out the Kelowna RCMP for more information. 

