Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP still investigating September motorcycle crash

Crash witnesses sought

The Kelowna RCMP are still investigating a crash last month that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

The collision on Sept. 11 just after noon on Richter Street near Coopland Court involved a SUV and a motorcycle.

The 46-year-old male motorcyclist was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

“Police continue to investigate this collision, and we wish to thank those who stopped to render assistance at the scene,” says Const. Brad Smith of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Service. 

“We are appealing to anyone else with information regarding this collision to come forward. This includes anyone that witnessed it, rendered assistance, or have dash camera footage from that area and time.”

The crash resulted in the closure of Richter Street for several hours.

