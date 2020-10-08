Stober Foundation pledges $1M for UBCO students' well-being

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Ken Stober, Linda Stober, Matt Hauge and Keith Brewster from the Stober Foundation, UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack, and Stober Group's David McAnerney and Dave Henwood.

The Stober Foundation has pledged $1 million to UBC Okanagan to ensure the physical and mental well-being of the institution’s students.

The donation will be made over the next five years, during which Aspire, a fundraising initiative, will nearly double the gift for a total of $1.9 million. The Stober Fellows Program, worth $500,00, will also be established within the School of Health and Exercise Sciences to help recruit the next generation of health scientists.

“Generations of students will graduate from UBC Okanagan having been supported by the Stober family endowment—creating a real, tangible difference in the community long into the future,” UBC’s Okanagan deputy vice-chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack said in a press release. “With these new scholarship and fellowship opportunities in health, exercise science and mental health, not only will students benefit but so too will initiatives that improve the lives of so many in the Okanagan.”

The donation will create needs-based and merit-based scholarships, and will immediately provide critical funding for student support—some of which have already been awarded. One example is the UBC Okanagan Social Work Mental Health Clinic, where the money will provide 15 student practicum placements with the potential to serve up to 75 clients and their families.

“These kinds of training and learning opportunities in service to the community are the reason this partnership between UBC Okanagan and the Stober Foundation are so impactful,” Stober Foundation executive director Keith Brewster said. “We have the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives and deliver quality, evidence-based research and ideas to those that need it most.”