Kelowna gets locally inspired version of Monopoly

The arrival of fall and cooler temperatures tell us that winter is just around the corner, and also serve as a reminder it's time to bring out the board games.

This year Walmart has partnered with the Canadian owned and operated Outset Media to bring you Kelowna’s very own version of Monopoly: Kelowna-Opoly.

Raudz Regional Table, Summerhill Winery, Okanagan Lake, Pandosy Street and a Traffic Jam detour function are just a few of the iconic Kelowna spots featured in the 2020 version of the game.

Outset Media senior vice-president Jean Paul Teskey says the initiative was Walmart's idea, but has been a perfect fit with what they do best.

"Walmart approached us about two years ago and asked if we would develop a line of games celebrating towns and communities across Canada, and cities. They approached us because we have the rights, legitimately, to do Opoly games from Parker brothers, the inventors of Monopoly.

"What a great way to feature a city or town or community and celebrate it than talking about streets and businesses and festivals and parks and other locations that people will know and love - both people that live there and that might go to visit."

The company currently has 98 different Opoly games on the market featuring different towns and cities from around Canada, and surprisingly, the best sellers haven't been the big cities.

"It’s funny, we started with the usual large suspects - Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal - and they did well, but our best-selling game last year was Sarnia-Opoly, which is a mid-sized town in Ontario. We sold more Sarnia-Opoly's than Toronto and Vancouver combined."

That's when they decided to start featuring more small and mid-sized locations throughout Canada, including Kelowna and Vernon, which has its own version of the game.

Teskey says it’s very unique these days to get a game that is custom-built for one community, and the fact that it’s under the umbrella of such a well-known brand helps too.

"We’re not making these in Asia as we would most of our products. In China we’d have to produce 10,000, 20,000 at a time. We’re only producing 720 games at a time and it’s been a really great success.

"I think it’s also easy because people look at the box and right away they get it. They’re not thinking, oh, what is this about? Monopoly is the best selling game of all time, and I think its a compelling way to combine two different ideas - celebrating community with a board game. People know how to play it and will enjoy seeing places and streets, even businesses and festivals that they know and go to regularly."

He believes COVID-19 has also played a role in the success of the games this year, as more people have been spending time indoors and at home during the summer.

When it comes to how certain locations and businesses ended up on the Kelowna-Opoly map, Teskey says it's all down to internal research, and that spots on the board are not sold.

"Given that our office is in Victoria, B.C., we have many people in the product development area that are very familiar with Kelowna. In terms of selecting businesses, we don’t try and play favourites - this is just meant to be something fun. If it’s a business or a festival we’re featuring we try to keep it as current as possible, because we don’t want anything to be out of date."

The game is available exclusively at Walmart Kelowna for a limited time only.