A canine-themed brewery is planned to come to Kelowna

Photo: Unleashed Brewing Company

The owners of a soon-to-be completed craft brewery on Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna's industrial district don't think their idea is full of fleas at all.

Unleashed Brewing Company is seeking to add a lounge endorsement to their recently approved brewery license for their establishment.

The brewery will be part of an industrial development at Vaughan and Clement avenues.

It's part of the redevelopment of the former BC Tree Fruits site on Clement Avenue.

The license would include seating for 100 people in a lounge and mezzanine area of the brewery, and another 30 people on a patio facing onto Clement.

What makes this brewery unique is a desire by the owners to create a craft beer experience "based on a brand related to characteristics of the canines that have been part of founder's lives."

"The desire of the owners is to make this establishment dog-themed, and to provide support to local animal shelters and provide better education and safer homes for rescue dogs."

The north end industrial area is becoming a hub for craft breweries in the city.

The application says Unleashed Brewing hopes to "provide additional craft beer tasting experiences to compliment the other breweries in the area, as well as provide branded merchandise and dog accessories for sale."