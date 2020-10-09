BC Conservation Officer Service forced to shoot 'problem bear'

Photo: Facebook

The BC Conservation Officer Service was forced to put down a bear in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.

Conservation officer Ken Owens tells Castanet, "it's the worst part of my job," adding it is a "problem that repeats itself too often."

Owens responded to the area around 9020 Jim Bailey Rd., in Lake Country Thursday afternoon for repeated reports of a bear getting into the garbage of a number of the mobile home parks in the area.

"It's regrettable and unfortunate that we had to put down this bear. When we get multiple conflicts in one area related to one bear, we have to deal with it."

Owens didn't want to specifically name the mobile home park but did say they have been issued an immediate dangerous wildlife protection order to deal with the garbage, which could include heavy fines and legal charges if not adhered to.

"They're out there cleaning up the garbage right now and they need to get a certified bear-resistant garbage container."

If the order isn't followed each mobile home resident could potentially receive a $230 fine.