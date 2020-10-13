Professional driver calls for people to obey the rules of the road

Rob Gibson

A professional driver has a message for other drivers in Kelowna.

Jason Pharis drives for a living and he says he sometimes feels like he is taking his life into his hands when he's trying to do his job.

Pharis was at the lights at Highway 97 and Findlay Road at 8 a.m. Thursday morning when his dash-cam recorded a white pickup coming into the turning lane. Just as the light changes to green, the truck passes the other vehicles waiting at the light and proceeds through the intersection on Highway 97 towards Kelowna.

"People in Kelowna need smarten up and start paying attention to the rules."

No front licence plate is visible as the truck speeds through the intersection and Pharis says the driver must have been in a hurry.

"I was just sitting at the light. The turning lane light went and the vehicles turned and cleared the intersection. The turn signal went red and the main lights went green but before any of the stopped vehicles could go, this truck came screaming up the turning lane and passed over in front of the cars stopped at the light."

Highway 97 in Kelowna has six of the most dangerous intersections in Kelowna, including: