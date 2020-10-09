163427
164112
Kelowna  

Apple sale to highlight growers in the Okanagan working at a loss

Highlighting farmer's plight

- | Story: 312901

The plight of apple growers in the Okanagan will be on display at the Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market this Saturday morning.

The BC Fruit Growers' Association is sponsoring a 12 cent apple sale at the market adjacent to Orchard Park Mall on Dilworth Drive to inform the public of the depressed price fruit growers are receiving for their apples.

Association general manager Glen Lucas says growers have been receiving "extremely low prices for their apples" over the past four years.

In fact, he says they are losing money comparing production costs and sale prices.

While production costs range between 30 and 35 cents a pound, orchardists in 2019 received only an average of 12.5 cents a pound.

Lucas points to several factors, including U.S. subsidies to Washington State apple growers, an increase in Washington State production resulting from the Columbia River Treaty and low provincial government support program payments.

Those, on top of increasing wage costs and additional operating costs due to COVID-19, have resulted in the gap between production costs and sale prices.

Lucas says the industry is looking to both senior levels of government to increase coverage of losses through the Business Risk Management Program, but says help has been limited.

Saturday's sale runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

Moneys raised will be donated to local food banks.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details
163013


163225


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tara
Tara Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162862


Ruby Rose: ‘Covid-19 crisis led to my Batwoman exit decision’

Showbiz
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman after just one season because the Covid-19 lockdown gave her time to “think and...
Amazing halloween pies
Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162915
163259