After unseasonably warm start to fall, cooler temperatures are here

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The Okanagan's summer weather extended through September and into the first week of October. But it looks like it's finally come to an end.

The sunny weather came to an end Thursday, and temperatures will continue to drop into the low teens over the next few days.

“That string of warm, sunny weather is over, and it's back to what is more normal for us this time of year,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

Last month was the warmest September in Kelowna dating back to when weather began being tracked at UBC Okanagan in 1994. Those warm temperatures carried through for the first seven days of October.

“Now we have the more typical pattern of storms moving onto the coast and into the Interior, and temperatures are going to get down into the cooler realms of anywhere from 12 to 14 degrees,” Lundquist said. “It's going down rather quickly and every two or three days we lose about a degree.

“This time of year, there's so little power in the sun, if it does get wet, it doesn't dry up quickly, so it can seem extra wet, just because it's always wet once it starts to rain.”

Lundquist says the changing weather patterns have been seen across the entire Okanagan Valley.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, showers are expected Friday night through to Saturday, followed by more showers Monday.

“This weekend is half and half, there might be some sun in there. We're forecasting sun and about 14 degrees on Sunday,” Lundquist said.

By next Wednesday or Thursday, the sun could return, but Lundquist says temperatures will stay more “fall-like."