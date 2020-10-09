163961
162231
Kelowna  

Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $46,000 for YMCA Okanagan

Smile Cookie breaks record

- | Story: 312885

Tens of thousands of cookies were purchased during this year's Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week, collectively raising a record-breaking $46,300 in support of the YMCA Okanagan's childcare programs. 

The campaign ran for the week of Sept. 14-20 and the raised funds will help vulnerable children receive daily nutritious snacks. 

Of the children the YMCA Okanagan serves, one-in-four comes from a family which struggles to afford food.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for coming together during these difficult times,” says Chris Chapman, on behalf of the Kelowna and West Kelowna Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

“Our team members are honoured to be able to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to local kids, many of whom live in poverty.”

Local Tim Hortons stores have supported the YMCA Healthy Snack program through the Smile Cookie campaign since 2013.

For more information, visit the website

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4288113
Burtch Road & Lawrence Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
163498


152096


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sassy
Sassy Kelowna SPCA >


163501


160189


Friday Fails- October 9, 2020

Galleries
These people are having a bad day…
Friday Fails- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Pregnant Meghan Trainor departing The Voice U.K. after one season
Music
Meghan Trainor is stepping down as a coach on The Voice U.K.
Great Dane puppy barks at mop nemesis
Must Watch
This Great Dane puppy thinks a harmless mop is very dangerous and...
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is here! Sit back and relax and enjoy the scroll.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162890