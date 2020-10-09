Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $46,000 for YMCA Okanagan

Photo: YMCA Okanagan

Tens of thousands of cookies were purchased during this year's Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week, collectively raising a record-breaking $46,300 in support of the YMCA Okanagan's childcare programs.

The campaign ran for the week of Sept. 14-20 and the raised funds will help vulnerable children receive daily nutritious snacks.

Of the children the YMCA Okanagan serves, one-in-four comes from a family which struggles to afford food.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for coming together during these difficult times,” says Chris Chapman, on behalf of the Kelowna and West Kelowna Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

“Our team members are honoured to be able to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to local kids, many of whom live in poverty.”

Local Tim Hortons stores have supported the YMCA Healthy Snack program through the Smile Cookie campaign since 2013.

For more information, visit the website.