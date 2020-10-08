160621
Kelowna RCMP aim to identify 3 taggers responsible for hundreds of acts of vandalism this year

Taggers running rampant

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help identifying three vandals running amok in the community. 

AWKWRD has been linked to roughly 300 tags on various structures throughout the Kelowna area. 

SOJA has been active in the downtown core, with over 300 incidents during the summer. 

SOCIAL has tagged numerous public and private properties throughout Kelowna.

“These types of crimes are often discounted by the public as nuisance issues,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “But the reality is this isn’t a victimless crime. Vandalism such as this takes away from the beauty of our city, and it encourages other criminal behaviour.”

The City of Kelowna says graffiti costs the community more than $400,000 a year to paint over on public property. An additional $350,000 worth of damage is done to private property.

The municipality says this year has been the busiest ever with city staff cleaning more than 1,500 locations in August and September alone.

“Graffiti impacts our city’s image, deters patronage of commercial areas and negatively impacts real estate investment potential or neighbourhood perception,” said Scott Isfan, community policing coordinator.

“If it’s not immediately removed, graffiti can serve as an invitation to littering, loitering, additional graffiti, and other forms of crime and acts of violence.”

Isfan says they are committed to working with the RCMP to bringing tagging offenders to justice.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the vandals can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

