Eviction notices are expected within a few months for remaining residents of Hiawatha Mobile Home Park

Photo: Westcorp

They knew this day was coming but, for about 60 residents remaining at the Hiawatha Mobile Home park, reality has set in.

Residents of the Lakeshore Road park received notices in the mail this week from Edmonton-based development company Westcorp, informing them eviction notices would be coming soon.

Westcorp purchased the property 13 years ago with plans for a large, multi-phased housing development.

The city initially approved plans in 2013, but nothing was done until plans were resurrected last December.

The new plan would see Phase 1 of the development, 200 townhouses, built on the east side of the property.

In the letter, Westcorp says it is unable to allow any residents to remain on site while that construction takes place.

"It was thought that it might be possible to phase the demolition so residents could continue living in the area of the park where the construction activities are not yet expected," the letter stated.

"Unfortunately, in order to properly clear the site and remove existing services, it is now clear that all remaining mobile homes will be removed at the same time."

Robert Nicholson is one of those residents who will be affected.

Nicholson, who is on disability because of a broken back, has lived at the park, with his son for nine years.

"It's even tougher for me because I'm now on disability as well as raising a son on my own," he told Castanet News.

"Now, I don't know what I'm going to do."

Nicholson says he has started compiling a list of properties accepting low income families through BC Housing and other agencies, but admits his options are slim.

"I need something close to KSS where my son goes since I don't drive because of my back."

The letter sent to residents is only a precursor to a four-month eviction notice, expected within the next few months.

As outlined in the BC Residential Tenancy Act, Westcorp says it will compensate each tenant an amount equal to one months rent.

The overall plan for the property includes eight additional towers between eight and 15 storeys, built in phases over several years.

Westcorp VP of operations Gail Temple confirmed the notice in an email to Castanet, saying the remaining residents have been provided an information package with contact information for affordable housing agencies and housing projects in the city.

"All of our renters were made fully aware of impending development intentions at the time of entering into a month-to-month lease with us," she said.

"With the development application expected to proceed forward to council soon, we sent the letter this week to notify our tenants that their four months "notice to vacate" will be coming in the next month or so."

Temple added Westcorp is excited to be moving forward with the project.