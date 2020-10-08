Jeremy Hopkinson, 'the General,' retires after 44 years at Big White

Photo: Big White

The man affectionately known as "the General" is retiring from active duty at Big White Ski resort after 44 years on the mountain as Vice President of Operations.

Jeremy Hopkinson's last day was today, October 8.

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. says he will be missed.

"The man's literally built the mountain. Every building, minus about six that were built in the early 60s, he's either mapped it out, dug the foundation, hooked it up to electricity, water and sewer."

Hopkinson will remain on the board of directors for Big White, so he will still be around, but his day-to-day duties end this week.

Hopkinson has been honoured with a run named after him; "The General" opened in 2018.

He earned the nickname three decades ago during construction of the Alpine T-bar when he stood on a rock and started relaying orders to the crew. One of the workers started calling him "the General," and it stuck.

Hopkinson started working on the mountain as a fresh-faced nineteen-year-old as a labourer in the summer of 1975.

Since that time, he's worked his way up to become the top operations guy.

Ballingall says, "everything with gasoline or electricity, he's (been) in charge of."