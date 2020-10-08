Nine month sentence for thousands of pieces of child porn

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Terry Krock leaves the Kelowna courthouse in November 2019 following his guilty plea.

A Lake Country man who collected thousands of photos and videos of child pornography that “traversed the spectrum of depravity” was sentenced to nine months in jail Thursday.

Police raided Terry Krock's Beaver Lake Road home in June 2017, 11 months after police first became aware of an internet user at his address uploading child porn. On Krock's computer devices, police found upwards of 12,699 pieces of child pornography, with victims ranging in age between one and 17 years old.

During sentencing Thursday, Justice Alison Beames read out some of the labels of the videos and photos that were found. Castanet is not publishing the descriptions, but Crown prosecutor Dan Blumenkrans said they “traversed the spectrum of depravity.”

Krock wasn't arrested until November 2018, when he was charged with importing/distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography. A year later, he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography from 2010 to 2017.

Krock's defence counsel Brian Fitzpatrick argued Krock should receive a conditional sentence, which is served out of jail, usually under some type of house arrest situation. The Crown, meanwhile, sought a one-year sentence. Both parties agreed that a three-year period of probation would be appropriate.

During sentencing submissions, Fitzpatrick had argued that Krock would likely lose his job if he given a jail sentence, but before sentencing Thursday morning, Fitzpatrick noted Krock has since lost his job following the publication of his sentencing proceedings last month.

Justice Beames handed down a nine-month sentence Thursday, noting a conditional sentence would not be appropriate given the sheer size of Krock's child porn collection and the duration of time he spent collecting it.

Justice Beames noted that Krock suffers from mental health issues, largely stemming from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a vehicle crash in 2010. Krock suffers from significant depression and moderate anxiety, along with hoarding behaviour, which was noticeable during the search of his home in 2017.

“Several [RCMP] members donned protective masks as a result of waist-high garbage in some places, mould, animal and human waste, and the like,” Justice Beames said, adding that his neurocognitive disorder likely contributed to his offending.

Two psychologists who assessed Krock labelled him a low risk to reoffend.

Krock has been added to Canada's Sex Offender Information Registration Act for 20 years, and his probation conditions will prevent him from attending parks, schools, playgrounds or any other places where youth under 16 years of age may be present, without the consent of his probation officer. He'll also be barred from using the internet.

As a result of his guilty plea, the Crown stayed the importing/distributing child pornography charge.