Kelowna  

Tactical officers arrest man for pointing firearm

The Kelowna RCMP says they have arrested a wanted man in connection to a pair of firearm pointing incidents.

The arrest involved tactical and plainclothes officers, according to a RCMP news release which did not provide the location of the takedown or the name of the man arrested.

Police say the man is alleged to have pointed a firearm at two victims on October 4. Officers swarmed the area after the incident, but could not locate the suspect.

In speaking to the victims, police learned the suspect also threatened and pointed a firearm at them on April 22. No one was injured in either incident, which were police say took place in the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says the victims and suspects were known to each other.

“Due to the suspects escalating violent behaviour, covert plain clothes operators were tasked with bringing him into custody safely,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “

"Those members located their target Wednesday evening in Kelowna. To ensure public and police safety, a coordinated arrest was carried out by the Emergency Response Team, supported by additional front line officers, a police canine unit.”

A 43-year-old Kelowna man remains in custody and faces numerous criminal charges. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

No further information is being released, RCMP said.

