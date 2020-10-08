163961
Kelowna  

Kelowna band releases first album and locally-shot music video

Locally-shot music video

An Okanagan-based band is celebrating the release of their most recent music video called Chance of Flurries, which was shot entirely in Kelowna.

Proper Man is a five-piece band featuring local talent including Nori Wentworth, Jason Parkes, Petri Nieminen, Travis Saunders and Justen Gordon. 

Wentworth describes Proper Man as, "elements of mid to late 80s symph pop, mixed with a lot of the grunge era, driving drums and bass lines."

The Chance of Flurries music video includes of fire and snow scenes while taking the viewers back in time with the band as they encounter female 'bad guys.'

"We always try to involve a female bad guy element to all of our videos," says Wentworth. "We used local friends as actors, it's very independent."

The song was written October 2019 with filming for the video taking place in December 2019.

"As soon as we got a nice dump of snow, we shot all of the nighttime fire scenes. It's a five minute long video but it was literally five hours of us outside in very wet conditions as you can imagine with the fire and the snow," says Wentworth. 

The extravagant fire scenes were shot with the help of a Kelowna firefighter who stayed on scene to ensure filming was done safely. 

"Basically, we just doused everything with diesel and lit it up. When things started to burn out, they had a flame thrower that they used. In between acts, they'd run up and just flame throw onto us," says Wentworth. "Definitely not the safest thing we could have done. We had all of our wives on site nearby to make sure we didn't light ourselves on fire.

"Once it was burning, it was shoot as quick as humanly possible because drums and pianos don't like to stay lit for too long before they're gone."

The Chance of Flurries track is one of many songs featured in Proper Man's first album 40 Elephants which was released last month.

The album is available on all streaming platforms. To learn more click here.

