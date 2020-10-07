Kelowna RCMP seeking wanted man

Photo: RMCP

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for help tracking down a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant for 46-year-old Wilfred "Willie" Charles Baptiste was issued back in April after he missed his curfew at his designated home in Kelowna.

Baptiste has a lengthy criminal record for offences in the Okanagan and should be considered violent. He has previous ties to the Penticton area.

He is described as:

Indigenous male

191 cm (6’3 ft)

109 kg (241 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

He has tattoos including a wolf on his left upper arm, flames on his left forearm and a band on his right upper arm

If you have any information about Wilfred Baptiste or where he might be, do not approach him, please call your local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,