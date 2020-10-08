SD23 superintendent pleased with first month of return to school with COVID-19 procedures

Monday’s presentation of updated COVID-19 epidemiology data by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shows that COVID-19 positive rates among school children are still very low.

In fact, only seven out of every 1,000 tests for children comes back positive, and although many more are getting tested with symptoms, most are shown to not have COVID-19.

Here in the Central Okanagan, School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal says things are looking good after the first month of the new school year.

About 96 per cent of students chose to return for in-class instruction, and the remaining 4 per cent representing about 700 students are doing school online.

"We’re very pleased. Great work has been done by all of our staff, our school leaders, our district staff, our teachers have been phenomenal, our support staff have been incredible, and they’re all working very hard to make our schools safe for students.

"Students have also been outstanding. They’re really adapting to the new rules and making sure that while on site they’re respecting each other and respecting the safety protocols."

The data shows that of the 50 school exposures that have occurred during the first portion of the year, only 3 occurred in the Interior Health region, and so far, there have been none in SD23.

"We’ve had no school exposures at this time in our district and we’re very pleased about that, but I think a lot of credit there goes to our community. It’s really important that our community follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry, because if the community’s safe then it’s very easy to keep schools safe."

Kaardal says in the event a school exposure does occur, they are well prepared to handle it, in partnership with Interior Health.

He suggests the best way to keep schools safe from outbreaks is to keep communities safe from COVID-19.

"If we really want to keep schools safe, do your very best in the community to keep yourself safe and respect others in the community, and make sure that you physically distance. Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands an awful lot and let’s get this COVID back under control and eliminate community spread, then it will be very safe for kids to be in school."