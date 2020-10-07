162805
Downtown Kelowna Association hopes closure of Bernard Avenue continues, with changes

While the results of a final survey on the success of the closure of Bernard Avenue over the summer were mixed, the Downtown Kelowna Association hopes the city will allow it to continue in the future.

But, DKA executive director Mark Burley says modifications, and improvements will need to be made.

"I think it would be acceptable to do it next year from the Sails to Pandosy, and we need to dress it up more. But, we knew that," says Burley.

"We need more cleaning people, we need to empty the garbage cans more often. We didn't do those because the city rushed to get this done in reaction to COVID-19."

The decision to close Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to St. Paul was made at the end of May, giving the city just five weeks to pull everything together.

"If we do this next year, we have the benefit of time and planning to be able to do it differently, now that we've learned from our mistakes."

One comment from a Bernard Avenue business contained in the survey suggests dressing up the area with planters and flower boxes instead of non-inviting concrete barriers.

Another said customers were appreciative of the fact there were places to sit down with their family to enjoy and ice cream or beverage.

Another stated sales were down 10 per cent due to COVID/closure while yet another said sales were up in June, but even in July and August, suggesting the closure was not beneficial.

Nearly half of Bernard businesses responding to the survey suggested the closure did not have a positive impact, however, more than half of those were in the 400, 500 and 600 blocks which were not as active as those closer to the lake.

Less than 15 per cent of all business say they didn't want to see the closure happen again, or were unsure.

 

