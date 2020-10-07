160621
Kelowna  

Private aircraft takes off with concrete block attached to tail, forced to turn around

A private aircraft that attempted to depart Kelowna International Airport on Sept. 30 had to make a quick turn around after taking off with a concrete tie-down and block attached to its tail.

YLW aircraft rescue and firefighting crews responded to the incident. 

"There were no injuries or impacts to operations or scheduled flights as a result of this incident. Once the plane had returned to the airport, the runway and taxiways were inspected to ensure there was no damage to aircraft maneuvering areas," according to a statement from the airport.

The incident was formally filed with Transport Canada on Oct. 5.

The aircraft, a Southern Interior Flight Centre (1993) Ltd. Beech 76 (C-GSFB), was departing on runway 16 when the tower informed the aircraft it had a tie down rope and cement block attached to its tail.

"The aircraft continued from its crosswind turn into a downwind and then landed full stop on runway 16, with minimal delay. Upon landing, the trailing cement block shattered on impact and a vehicle was dispatched to clean the debris," reads the report to Transport Canada.

The report says it took about 10 minutes to clean up the mess and clear the runway.

with files from Colin Dacre

