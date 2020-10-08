Community raises $510K for Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Facebook

Frontline health care staff treating Kelowna General Hospital acute care patients during the pandemic have been gifted with new equipment, after more than $510,000 was raised by the local community.

The KGH Foundation established the COVID-19 Response Fund in early April, in efforts to support the emerging needs of doctors, nurses and staff at KGH during the crisis.

Six months on, the community has rallied to raise half a million dollars for the fund, enabling the purchase of several new pieces of equipment needed at the hospital.

These include an additional paediatric ventilator for the KGH neonatal intensive care unit, reducing the need for existing equipment to be moved around and transferred between babies.

Doctors and nurses treating patients with acute respiratory symptoms, including those with COVID-19, now have access to a new blood gas analyzer, allowing for rapid assessment of the amount of carbon dioxide and oxygen in the blood.

“The generosity of donors has allowed us to be responsive and nimble, which is really critical during this time,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“The funding helps ensure our doctors, nurses and staff has the resources and equipment they need to deliver the highest quality care to all KGH patients.”