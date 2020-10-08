163888
Kelowna  

Man steals large plant from body shop in Kelowna

Plant thief caught on camera

- | Story: 312774

The owners of Kelowna's Mervyn's The Body Shop are feeling frustrated after a second plant thief stole their decorative tree from their property.

On Oct. 6 at around 8:30 p.m., the store's surveillance camera captured a grey truck pull up to the front of the store. The driver exits the vehicle to grab the large planter that was sitting near the store's front door. After struggling for a moment, he manages to load it into the truck bed.

"It's just getting worse and worse every time," says co-owner Rosy Agostino. "It happened twice to us already. It's crazy."

The first incident occurred last spring when the same thing happened. Agostino says they've had other incidents of theft on their property.

"We can't even have flowers out there because they just take them away," she says. "We've had to get a security system with perimeter surveillance because they were jumping the fence and they took a bunch of stuff from the back."

Rosy and her husband Jason Agostino moved the store's location to 1890 Baron Road about three years ago. They are sharing this footage in hopes of making others aware of what people are doing in the community.

"It just keeps happening. I'm sick of it."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4280054
1023 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
163013


163225


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Binky
Binky Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163225


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Moss’ daughter makes runway debut
Showbiz
Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss, has made her runway...
Makeup transformations
Galleries
Check out these incredible makeup transformations.
Orlando Bloom: ‘Baby Daisy has mom Katy Perry’s perfect blue eyes’
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter has the same "perfect...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163989
163836