Man steals large plant from body shop in Kelowna

The owners of Kelowna's Mervyn's The Body Shop are feeling frustrated after a second plant thief stole their decorative tree from their property.

On Oct. 6 at around 8:30 p.m., the store's surveillance camera captured a grey truck pull up to the front of the store. The driver exits the vehicle to grab the large planter that was sitting near the store's front door. After struggling for a moment, he manages to load it into the truck bed.

"It's just getting worse and worse every time," says co-owner Rosy Agostino. "It happened twice to us already. It's crazy."

The first incident occurred last spring when the same thing happened. Agostino says they've had other incidents of theft on their property.

"We can't even have flowers out there because they just take them away," she says. "We've had to get a security system with perimeter surveillance because they were jumping the fence and they took a bunch of stuff from the back."

Rosy and her husband Jason Agostino moved the store's location to 1890 Baron Road about three years ago. They are sharing this footage in hopes of making others aware of what people are doing in the community.

"It just keeps happening. I'm sick of it."