Kelowna  

Live music is returning to the Okanagan with 2 Kreviazuk shows

Live concert at Creekside

Live performances are coming back to the Okanagan.

Chantal Kreviazuk will be performing two shows this month for an intimate audience at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

Kreviazuk is a Juno award winner and multi-platinum selling artist who has collaborated with superstars like Drake, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Kendrick Lamar and Pink.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest just-for-herself album, Hard Sail, is a moment in time. “What is awesome about this is it’s an opportunity to take a picture of where I am,” Kreviazuk says. “If you get out of bed and put one foot forward, you’re changing. Every day, I’m someone new,” she says.

Kreviazuk is married to Our Lady Peace frontman, Raine Maida,and the couple have three boys – Rowan, Lucca and Salvador.

“I feel like this is one of our most outstanding show offering’s ever!” said Ryan Donn, District of Lake Country Cultural Development Coordinator. “Chantal Kreviazuk’s musical talents are one of her greatest gifts. She is a devoted wife and mother and has a big heart for the important things – family and philanthropy. She is an advocate for mental health in Canada and a voice for people who don’t have one. Bringing a performer of her calibre to Lake Country to share her talent with an intimate audience of 50 people is a big scoop for the Okanagan.”

Tickets go on sale October 6th for two shows October 23rd only -- one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8:45 p.m. with time for staff to clean and sanitize between theatre audiences. Each show will be 70 minutes long with no intermission. There will only be 50 tickets per show available for contact-free purchase sold online or by phone with receipts emailed to theatre patrons.

Donn says "as with other shows during the Covid-19 pandemic, the seating layout at Creekside Theatre will adhere to physical-distancing protocols with tickets sold only in pairs or groups of four."

