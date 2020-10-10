This year's Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Contributed

This year's Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are already looking forward to next year.

Every year in Kelowna, top bartenders from across the Okanagan face off with their cocktail creations using only local ingredients, while including one of Okanagan Spirit's products.

The judges, along with the help of the public, then determine who will be crowned the best.

The bartenders work alongside their chefs to pair the cocktail with a bite to eat. Attendees get the chance to then sample the cocktail creation paired with the bite while enjoying live jazz music.

This year would have been the eighth annual Mixoff, however due to COVID-19 restrictions, it cannot take place.

“We value the safety of not only the public who attend, but also the bartenders and chefs who have all had a challenging year," says producer of the event Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

“While you won’t be able to sample their great cocktails and fine food at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff this year, please visit these local independent restaurants and support them by enjoying their amazing food and drinks.”

The next Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is scheduled for November 4, 2021.

The 2019 winners Kyle Friesen from Waterfront Cafe and chef Rod Butters will hold onto their title for one more year.