Separated by 7,300 km and a worldwide pandemic, father and son collaborate on album

Photo: Graham Ord

What happens when the COVID-19 pandemic forces a couple of blues musicians, separated by thousands of kilometres, off the stage and indoors?

Produce an album, of course.

That's just what Kelowna native Graham Ord and his father, Dane Stevens, who resides in Colchester England did.

Speaking with Castanet News, Ord says his father, in his late 70s, was required by the British government to stay at home once COVID-19 hit due to his age.

"He's really active, and I thought he's going to go crazy," said Ord.

"So, I called him up and said why don't we write some songs together to help us not going mad, staying at home all the time. He loved the idea."

What started as a way for two musicians to stay busy during the pandemic, turned into so much more.

Ord says they started in March just to have some fun, write a song or two.

"We thought we would do a few songs, but then we just got carried away.

"Then, we realized it was turning out so good, we got more serious about it."

Ord says both he and his dad have home studios, making it easier to record, and send tracks back and forth.

"He would send some tracks from his studio, then the first song happened," he said.

"Then we did another, and now we've got up to 14."

He enlisted the help of local musicians, including Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, who played piano on one of the tracks.

Ord says a few of the songs have a pandemic theme to them, including a song about nurses and the "amazing work they're doing," and one about a blues musician who can't get any gigs because he has to stay at home.

"That's obviously autobiographical," he chuckled.

There's some topical, including one around being precious no matter what colour you are, and some he says are just a lot of fun.

The album, titled "Talkin' About Love," is a line from one of the songs.

"When we thought about what we're doing, father and son, and trying to take care of each other, "Talkin' About Love just seemed to be the one," Ord said., adding this is the first time he and his father have ever worked together writing, and producing songs.

The album is currently being mixed at a studio in Vancouver, and Ord, who regularly plays with the soul/blues group Swamp Honey, hopes it will be ready in early December, in time for Christmas.

Ord has started a Kickstarter campaign to help with costs of mixing, mastering and manufacturing.

You can click here to donate.