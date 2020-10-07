Crash that killed motorcyclist with ties to Kelowna Hells Angels was a hit-and-run

Photo: RCMP RCMP have released this image of a truck involved in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a man with ties to the Hells Angels

RCMP in the Fraser Valley are trying to identify the owner of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash last month that killed a motorcyclist with ties to the Kelowna Hells Angels.

The body and wrecked motorcycle of Mike "Speedy" Christiansen was found at the side of the road on Highway 7 in Ruby Creek on Sept. 21.

Investigators now believe that Christiansen was hit during the afternoon hours of Sept. 18 while travelling eastbound on Highway 7 near SQ'EWA:LXW Road, Ruby Creek, when he was struck by a pickup truck which fled the scene.

A post on Ride BC, a Facebook motorcycle riding group page, indicated friends and family were looking for Christiansen prior to his body being discovered as he was expected to arrive in Kelowna, "last seen travelling from Vancouver to Kelowna, but never arrived."

The RCMP says they recovered the pickup believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run on Sept. 21 and want to speak with the registered owner. Police are distributing surveillance images of the truck from near the scene on the day of the crash.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows who was driving it at the time of the collision, or may have information or dash camera video related to the crash is asked to contact RCMP.

According to Hell to pay: Hells Angels vs. The Million-Dollar Rat a book written by Neal Hall, Christiansen was a founding member of Halifax’s 13th Tribe biker gang. He was also named as a defendant in legal proceedings that saw the B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture unsuccessfully tried to seize the Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna and East Vancouver.