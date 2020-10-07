162805
Kelowna  

Beloved restaurant owner says family will rebuild and carry on

Olympia will rise from ashes

Rob Gibson

One of the most beloved restaurants in the Kelowna area went up in flames Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department Captain, Mike Brownlee tells Castanet they got the call that the Olympia Taverna in Rutland was on fire just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

"There was a lot of damage inside they had to pull down a lot of the ceiling. Renovations over the years made it difficult to fight."

The Olympia Taverna, located in Rutland, has been one of the most beloved restaurants in Kelowna for the past 47 years. Owner Mike Koutsantonis says he's not sure yet how to feel.

"Nobody was hurt. The rest was really stuff, pictures and memories that were made. We'll just create some new memories coming up."

Even though Koutsantonis is just beginning the insurance process he is committed to rebuilding, "we're gonna rebuild for sure. We've got the third generation to run the show. they want to carry on the legacy that their grandfather had started. We want to carry that on."

Koutsantonis says this is just another blow in what has been a challenging year. "We've battled through the COVID-19, we've survived through that. The people of this great city have supported us and boom, this happens."

Koutsantonis says his staff was winding down Tuesday night when they started to smell smoke, "they ran out because they thought somebody was trying to light a fire in the back. Some staff from the Save On saw smoke and called 911, came running to the door there, and told them to get out. When they got out they saw flames and smoke coming from the roof."

Brownlee says the fire investigator will go over the scene in an attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.

The only question now is where will people go for pizza? "That's a good question. I don't even know where I'm going to get my pizza now," Koutsantonis says.

Koutsantonis believes the restaurant will re-open in about a year's time.

"My phone has been going off the hook this morning with people concerned. The support the city has given us over the years... we love you," Koutsantonis says.

