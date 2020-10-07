163961
160859
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects following break and enter at business

Foiled attempt to steal ATM

- | Story: 312740

Kelowna RCMP are searching for suspects after a break and enter caused extensive damage to L&D Meats on Gordon Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

The two break-in suspects attempted to steal a Bitcoin ATM from Mike's Produce, destroying the front of L&D Meats, and potentially other businesses in the complex, in the process. 

RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter in progress just after 3 a.m. and were told a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck had caused "heavy damage" to the exterior of multiple businesses. 

Police believe the truck was utilized more than once to ram into the exterior entrance of the building, before the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a tailgate. 

“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the business as the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the Bitcoin ATM,” says Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163660
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
163625


163331


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tara
Tara Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Meghan Trainor pregnant

Showbiz
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant. The All About That Bass singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and...
Great Danes freaks out at cat’s Halloween costume
Must Watch
Jack the cat models his new Scooby Doo costume for Halloween.
LEGO world
Galleries
Check out these incredible LEGO creations,
LEGO world (2)
Galleries
Top golf
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162231