Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects following break and enter at business

Photo: Joe Bo

Kelowna RCMP are searching for suspects after a break and enter caused extensive damage to L&D Meats on Gordon Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The two break-in suspects attempted to steal a Bitcoin ATM from Mike's Produce, destroying the front of L&D Meats, and potentially other businesses in the complex, in the process.

RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter in progress just after 3 a.m. and were told a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck had caused "heavy damage" to the exterior of multiple businesses.

Police believe the truck was utilized more than once to ram into the exterior entrance of the building, before the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a tailgate.

“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the business as the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the Bitcoin ATM,” says Cst. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.