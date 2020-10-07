162805
Kelowna-West NDP candidate Spring Hawes releases meet-and-greet schedule

Hawes' meeting schedule

BC NDP candidate for Kelowna-West Spring Hawes is gearing up to meet constituents safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campaigning in 2020 is unlike any other election. No big rallies are taking place, no door-to-door meets and no handshaking or hugs. 

Despite this, Hawes will be engaging with the community through Zoom meetings and social distanced face-to-face meets.

Meeting locations and dates are as follows: 

  • Oct. 8 - Zoom meeting at 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 9 – In front of Rotary Centre For the Arts 1 - 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 10 - Westside Boardwalk 3 - 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 11 – City Park 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 12 - Zoom meeting 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 – Westside Community Centre, West Kelowna 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 14 – The District on Bernard food court 12 - 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 15 – Zoom meeting 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 16 – Parkinson Recreation parking lot 3 - 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 17 – Sign waving (location to be announced) 
  • Oct. 18 – Boardwalk at West Kelowna 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 19 – Zoom meeting 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 20 –The District on Bernard food court 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 21 – Gellatly Nut Farm 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 22 – Zoom meeting 7 - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 23 – The Sails 4 - 6 p.m.

Links to the Zoom meetings are available here.

According to the release, "Spring is a dynamic woman, mother, entrepreneur and advocate. She was injured in a mountain biking accident 15 years ago and is now a wheelchair user, but it has not slowed her down."

In the riding next-door, Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick is also getting creative in this pandemic election, by adopting a "reverse door-knocking" strategy. 

162288
