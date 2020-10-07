163961
Kelowna  

City council unanimously approves rezoning for controversial Lakeshore Road project

Lakeshore project moves on

Residents around Gyro Beach voiced their displeasure over a proposed mixed-use project which will add more than 300 residential units to the neighbourhood.

Despite the feedback from residents, city council unanimously approved the application to change the zoning of the property next to the beach to C4.

But, before council could register its vote, some on council took to chastise some of those in attendance who questioned council's integrity.

Coun. Mohini Singh pointed out that data shows as many as 50,000 people will be migrating to the city over the next 20 years, and with nearly half the land within the city in the ALR, council has to look for "creative way to accommodate all the people that are coming here.

"To the gentleman who made those comments, you hit an all time low in raising concerns about projects being approved in our city. We're just trying our best to do what we can with what we have."

Mayor Colin Basran was more to the point, speaking to people who believe South Pandosy is poorly planned, and those who accuse council of bending to the whim of the planning department.

"I do believe the OCP has done a very good job of guiding development in South Pandosy so far, because the proof is in all the people who want to live there," said Basran.

"If it's so poorly planned, why do so many people want to move there.

"I often find people that are happy with the direction of our city will say council, you're doing a great job, but the people who are unhappy will say the planning department are steering you guys wrong...clearly, they're driving the bus.

"It doesn't matter. What I can tell you is that council are the ones who make the decisions...we all know that, and as long as we all know that, we can go to sleep well at night."

As for the discussion itself, many in attendance who spoke against the project had issues which would be more pertinent for a development permit or variance permit application, which was not at issue during Tuesday's public hearing.

"I really appreciate everybody coming out and speaking at our public hearing, but a lot of what I heard was related to DP issues rather than actual zoning," said Coun. Gail Given.

While she said some speakers tried to apply other zones to the property, she says neither C3 or C5 zones, which were cited, would be appropriate for the area.

"The C4 zone is our urban centre zone, and this is in an urban centre. And, quite honestly, the opportunities that would exist for the developer under its current C9 I think would be far less desirable than the one that has been presented."

Coun. Charlie Hodge said he reluctantly supported the zoning change, adding he didn't know why council was looking at a zone that allows for a maximum height of four storeys when the project at hand is proposed to be much higher.

Basran added the city is in the midst of a zoning review, and heights for C4 zones will likely change as part of that review.

