Kelowna resident wins $50,000 on Scratch & Win game

Photo: BCLC

A Kelowna woman is $50,000 richer today, after getting lucky with a winning scratch ticket.

Robyn Phelps was playing Scratch & Win game Fiesta when she realized she was holding a winning ticket.

“I was at home scratching the ticket in my living room. I thought I had messed up when I saw I had won $50,000, so I double checked all the symbols I had scratched. I just kept staring at my ticket.”

Phelps purchased the ticket from Circle K on Glenmore Drive in Kelowna, and says she plans to take her time deciding how to spend the money.

“I just don’t want to blow it all, so I will just put it in the bank.”