Kelowna  

Fire at Olympia Greek Taverna on Highway 33 in Rutland

Fire at Rutland restaurant

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire that broke out overnight at a well-known Kelowna restaurant.

Fire was reported at Olympia Greek Taverna on Highway 33 in Rutland about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple fire units, RCMP and ambulances were on scene as smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

DriveBC reports a southbound lane closure on the highway at the fire scene this morning.

Residents reported smoke towering over the area.

Firefighters were fighting the blaze with a ladder truck and other units.

It's not yet known what caused the fire or if any injuries were involved.

More details to come...

 

