Fire at Olympia Greek Taverna on Highway 33 in Rutland

Photo: Ashley Dub
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire that broke out overnight at a well-known Kelowna restaurant.
Fire was reported at Olympia Greek Taverna on Highway 33 in Rutland about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple fire units, RCMP and ambulances were on scene as smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.
DriveBC reports a southbound lane closure on the highway at the fire scene this morning.
Residents reported smoke towering over the area.
Firefighters were fighting the blaze with a ladder truck and other units.
It's not yet known what caused the fire or if any injuries were involved.
More details to come...