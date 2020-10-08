Okanagan Clinical Trials begins recruiting patients aged 6-17 years for new drug study

Hope is on the way for children who suffer from debilitating, treatment-resistant migraines, thanks to a new clinical research study being run in the Okanagan.

Okanagan Clinical Trials (OCT) will be recruiting children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 from Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton to test Lasmiditan, a tablet already approved for use by adults in the United States.

To qualify for trial screening, children and adolescents must also have a history of migraine attacks for at least six months, with migraines occurring 2-8 times per month, that last at least three hours.

OCT general practitioner and principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says having a resource like this in the Okanagan is a great asset for families who would otherwise seek out private treatment in Vancouver, or even as far as the United States.

"Parents feel poorly for their children, there’s often not much they can do for these kids," says Maytham.

"So some children miss a lot of school, their life changes because they’re trying to figure out what’s triggering my migraines? They’re cutting out delicious things like chocolate and cheese, or they’re missing birthday parties, they can’t attend their sports events because they’re often ill at home.

"Both children and parents struggle with this. Parents want their children to have a life as healthy and normal as they can, and kids struggle with the pain and missing out on life."

The study is split into two parts - a three month initial trial where there’s a 50/50 chance of getting a placebo or the medication itself, followed by 12 months of open label study when participants take the medication.

That's one of the best aspects of this particular trial, says Maytham.

"You swallow the medication, you don’t know what you’re getting [in the first part], but then you can go into the open label phase where you’re getting the medication. That’s what makes this attractive to us as physicians because we know children are getting medication. There’s something they can use which we can’t offer them right now - so even during the study we’re treating them.

"The basis of this medication is it’s a serotonin agonist. Seratonin is a word that a lot of our public understands. What it basically does is it changes the way that your brain perceives pain."

Lasmiditan is distributed in the form of a pill, meaning it must be swallowed, and some children won't be able to participate for that reason, she says.

The multi-centre trial involves about 10 centres across Canada, and various other countries. They hope to recruit 800 participants for the study worldwide.

All study drugs and procedures will be provided to trial participants at no cost, and trial procedures have been adapted for COVID-19.

If you’d like more information or to get involved with the trial, get in touch with the clinic via the website or by calling 250-862-8141.